Annapolis Maritime Museum closed until further notice due to flood damage from historic storm

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Maritime Museum will be closed until further notice.

This come following last week's storm which brought historic flooding to the area.

According to the museum, 18 inches of water infiltrated the walls of the building.

As result emergency repairs are required forcing the museum's closure.

Luckily museum staff was able to safely secure valuables on display before the storm hit.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley previously said the storm surge reached a high water mark of 5.1 feet above normal, making it the third worst flooding event in the city's history.

Buckley has since declared a state of emergency opening up grant funding opportunities for small businesses and non-profits impacted by the storm.

The museum says it's in the process of developing methods to avoid similar situations in the future.