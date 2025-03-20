Annapolis father-son hockey gear business to be featured on ‘Shark Tank’

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A father-son duo in Annapolis landed on this Friday's episode of 'Shark Tank' for their protective hockey gear.

Martin and Martin Negron began the business in 2022, and in just a few short years, they're presenting their idea to the sharks.

Son Martin is a junior at St. Mary's High School, and has played hockey for ten years. The idea for the business began with a concern all hockey families have.

"This started my 8th grade year," said Martin E., Martin A.'s son, "when someone in my youth hockey club got cut. And when my parents and I went looking for options, there was no shirt that had the neck protection and the arm protection."

Their solution: Duzter Hockey, which sells defensive gear like the undergarments pictured below:

"It was really different, just trying to convince the Sharks on why we're unique and why we're a great product," Martin E. said.

"Thousands of people go to the audition," Martin A. added, "so to make it to the end, it's a great privilege. And also the opportunity to pitch our ideas and our products to the sharks, and on Friday you will see what came out of that."

The products have even caught the attention of the pros, including the Henderson Silver Knights, the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.

"It's a surreal experience because we were hockey fans above all. And then when we go to a game, and we know that one of the players is wearing something that we created, it's a great feeling I can tell you that," said Martin A.

Martin A says they have patent applications pending, and are developing gear for goaltenders.

"It is a great feeling," Martin A. continued, "because it's a different type of dynamics within the relationship, and also maintains a connection between us beyond the daily things of doing homework and everything else."

St. Mary's his hosting a 'Shark Tank' watch party this Friday. The episode airs on Friday at 8pm on WMAR.