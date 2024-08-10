Annapolis emergency management release new survey to report damage from Tropical Depression Debby

ANNAPOLIS, Md — The Office of Emergency Management is asking for residents and business owners within the municipal limits of Annapolis to report the damages they may have experienced during Tropical Depression Debby in a new survey.

According to Emergency Management, the voluntary survey will help ensure that all damages are reported.

Following the survey, a damage assessment team consisting of City Planning and Zoning officials will assess affected infrastructure, businesses, and residences as soon as it is safe to do so.

They are asking anyone with questions about the survey to call the Annapolis Call Center at 410-260-2211.

Residents outside the city proper are urged contact the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management to report damage.

To take the survey, click here.