Angel Reese returning to Baltimore with LSU Women's Basketball team

BALTIMORE — Angel Reese is making her way to back to Baltimore with some company.

The LSU Women's Basketball team released their non-conference schedule for the 2023-2024 season and Coppin State is on the list of opponents.

Reese expressed her excitement on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying "WE GOING TO BALTIMOREEEE AHHHHHH."

WE GOING TO BALTIMOREEEE AHHHHHH🤪 https://t.co/Xpcqn8ZBta — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 24, 2023

Last time Angel was here, she spent the week being honored where it all started, in Randallstown.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski, along with other county leaders, joined Reese to cut the ribbon onAngel Reese Court.

She later received a key to the city from Mayor Brandon Scott and City Council President Nick Mosby.

"I've been playing basketball for a really really long time and the moment right now is for the girls that look up to me and being able to un-apologetically me, not standing in a box, breaking the narrative of being a Black woman in sports, and being able to stand her ground. Hopefully this gives hope to you guys, everyone that looks up to me, boys and girls, and hopefully I can run it back next year," Reese said.

She made a stop at Northwood Commons for a meet and greet with fans at the new DTLR.

WMAR

To cap off her visit, she threw the first pitch at the Orioles' match-up against the Dodgers.

RELATED: Angel Reese returns home to Baltimore

LSU's match-up against Coppin State is slated for December 20.