Andrea Rodriguez Avila - 'brilliant student, walking sunshine'

Andrea Rodriguez Avila was well on her way to building her future and living out her purpose.

The Perry Hall high school and CCBC grad had just recently transferred to Rice University last spring, beginning her matriculation as a political science and pre-law major.

Last week, on Monday, August 26th, she was tragically shot and killed. Her body was found in the Jones College residential hall at Rice.

A candlelight vigil was held for Andrea on Tuesday night at CCBC. All those in attendance reflected on her academic brilliance and heart of gold.

“Andrea was a walking sunshine,” said Akria Tisdale, Andrea's classmate. “She would make any day better. She was a powerhouse of a student."