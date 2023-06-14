'And now we’re in total limbo': Final vote for BCPS middle school boundary change delayed

TOWSON, Md. — In spring 2022, the superintendent initiated a boundary study change for 10 schools in the central and northeast area middle school communities.

This change was supposed to help alleviate some of the overcrowding the middle schools are experiencing and decide which students will attend the new middle school opening in 2024.

On Tuesday, the board did not vote to approve or deny the final option.

“And now we’re in total limbo. We have no idea where the next vote is; we have no idea when they didn’t schedule that you know, we were hoping for change with this board that it wouldn’t be the same dysfunction, but BCPS has a lot to be ashamed of tonight,” said Scott Jenkins, parent of a BCPS student.

An amendment to Option E was proposed during the meeting so students from Halstead Academy would go to Dumbarton Middle School instead of Loch Raven Academy.

“To do a whole new impact study now basically throws out the committee's work; he throws out the consultants work; it’s a waste of money,” said Jenkins.

Now, the committee has to do an impact study on how this change will look before the board can come to a final decision.

Jenkins shared his frustration about the decision. He said there have been plenty of opportunities for this to come up ahead of the final vote.

“I think we have to get involved big-time now. I think we have to understand that Baltimore County what we’re doing. The school board put a process in there were problems with it. I do agree elementary schools should have been included, but we’ve been through the process. We had a map that there was no opposition to, and a couple parents called the school board member and now we’re throwing a map into total chaos in the lives of 30,000 kids that have no idea where they’re gonna be going to school,” said Jenkins.