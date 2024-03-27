Anchor Bay East Marina and Hard Yacht Cafe supports first responders in wake of Key Bridge collapse

DUNDALK, Md. — The call came in to Alex Delsordo's phone at three in the morning Tuesday.

Fire and police crews would be coming to his business, the Anchor Bay East Marina in Dundalk, to fuel up and head to the Key Bridge, which had been hit by a container ship and collapsed.

Delsordo had only officially closed on the marina, and its restaurant the Hard Yacht Cafe, just 10 days prior.

"It has been a flurry of activity now going on more than 24 hours. It’s overwhelming," he said.

As rescue crews and first responders came and went from the marina, Delsordo tried to process the news. The Key Bridge, which he could see from his docks at Anchor Bay, was now gone from the skyline.

"I would take it every single day to and from work. 6:30 p.m. Monday is the last time I took it and it’s still kind of hitting me and I think everyone here too."

By 10 a.m. Tuesday, Delsordo and his employees were meeting about how they could best serve the first responders who rely on their marina for fuel and food.

He said when he agreed to buy the business, the former owners told them first responders had always been their top priority and they needed to be his too.

He didn't quite understand that until the collapse of the Key Bridge.

They decided to keep the fueling station open 24 hours a day as well as the cafe. The bathrooms and showers would be open to first responders and snacks and drinks would be free for any on-shift responders.

Then there was the outside response from customers and neighbors that Delsordo was in awe to see.

"The local community has brought truckloads of perishables for anyone to grab that’s a first responder," he said. The donations are stacked along the slips.

Hard Yacht already offers a 50% discount on food to first responders and Delsordo said customers are paying it forward.

"Every Dundalkian every person in Baltimore County is coming in here and saying here’s more money we don’t want those men and women out there to pay for anything," he said.

Anyone who wishes to make a monetary or supply donation can call the cafe at (443) 407-0038 or drop it off at 8500 Cove Road in Dundalk.