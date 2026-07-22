An alleged stalker has been lurking around a Montgomery County shopping center exposing himself to women

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Bowie man is accused of exposing himself to a woman and following her home from a shopping center.

Now police believe there's more victims who've yet to come forward.

This one incident happened July 10 outside a Silver Spring Kohl’s store on Cherry Hill Road.

Montgomery County Police say Adrean Walls stalked the woman as she shopped, then followed her into the parking lot, before trailing her all the way home.

That's when Walls allegedly tried climbing through the woman's window, but was chased off by a family member inside.

Walls was arrested July 21 on charges of stalking, attempted 4th degree burglary and indecent exposure. He's being held without bail.

Anyone who frequents the Orchard Center and may have been a victim of Walls is asked to call police at 240-773-6870.