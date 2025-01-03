An addiction advocate weighs in on the new Maryland opioid emergency law

NOTTINGHAM, Md. — With the start of the New Year, several laws went into effect in the state of Maryland.

That includes the Opioid Overdose and Opioid Related Emergency law.

Hospitals now have to follow specific protocols when treating opioid-related emergencies.

Also, hospitals have to refer patients who battled with opioid emergencies for further treatment before releasing them.

The Daniel Carl Torsch Foundation is a nonprofit that helps people who struggle with addiction.

The organization advocated for years for the passage of the new law.

Toni Torsch is the Executive Director.

For her, this issue is personal.

Her son Daniel died from a heroin overdose in 2010 when he was only 24 years old.

Torsch says they struggled to find help.

She remembers going to several emergency rooms.

She believes the new law will allow people struggling with addiction to get the resources they need.

Torsch tells WMAR-2 News this new measure will save lives.

"We now have in place a very important part of the community, saying let us help. Whether they accept the help or not that remains to be seen. It's their choice, but at least they now have the options," said Torsch.

Torsch says while the new law passed, there's still more work that needs to be done.