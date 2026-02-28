Amid falling harvests and prices, Maryland leaders urge Trump admin to declare oyster fishery disaster

The Maryland Congressional Delegation is asking the Trump administration to evaluate the state's oyster fishery for eligibility for a fishery resource disaster designation.

According to a letter addressed to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, adverse weather and market conditions that watermen have faced resulted in a "steep decline" in the oyster harvest, coupled with a severe drop in prices, which threatens their livelihoods.

Maryland leaders say, compared with a five-year average of commercial landings, data from January 2026 shows a 44% decline in oyster harvest, with continued depressed levels expected this year — a trend described as "concerning," while the dockside value of a bushel of oysters has dropped by 66%.

"Given recent challenges facing the industry – including icy conditions due to the unseasonably cold winter season, recent fishery closures resulting from the Potomac River sewage spill, and overall challenging market conditions – we urge you to declare a fishery disaster and approve fishery resource disaster assistance for the Maryland oyster fishery as soon as possible."

Just last October, the Chesapeake Bay saw its oyster population triple after the Oyster Recovery Partnership placed 13 billion oysters back into the bay, restoring about 3,000 acres of oyster reefs — seen at the time as both an environmental and economic win for the state, as oysters play a crucial role in the bay's ecosystem by filtering water and creating habitat for other species.

Maryland leaders noted what oysters mean to the bay and to the economy in the letter to Secretary Lutnick.

"The Maryland oyster fishery is of economic importance to the state, with millions of dollars of commercial landings every year that bolster the Maryland food service and tourism economies, while providing critical income for Maryland watermen. Maryland oysters are also a cornerstone of the rich Chesapeake Bay heritage and are a source of pride for the state, underscoring the importance of the continued operation of the commercial oyster fishery."

The full letter to Secretary Lutnick can be seen below:

