Regal Cinemas closing in Harford and Howard counties

Regal Cinemas
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 15:40:34-04

Regal Cinemas is closing two local theaters, as the company continues shutting its businesses nationwide.

Regal Bel Air and Regal Snowden Square in Columbia will be closing. Regal Bel Air is off of Constant Friendship Boulevard in Abingdon, as well as at Robert Fulton Drive in Columbia.

Thecompany posted online:

Regal Bel Air is closing July 20. You can still enjoy the best place to watch a movie at these nearby theatres: Regal Hunt Valley.

Regal Bel Air has been open since July 1997.

The Columbia Regal will close July 26. The Regal theaters at Hunt Valley, Waugh Chapel and Laurel Town Center will stay open.

