Alumni, community members welcome Morgan students to class following mass shooting

BALTIMORE, MD — As students walked across the bridge connecting Morgan State's campus they were met with applause, fist bumps and signs.

The alumni who organized the event wanted the students to feel comfortable back on campus.

RELATED: 5 people shot at Morgan State University, 4 of them students

"We're not going to let anyone steal our joy, what's important to us is that these young people, faculty and staff all feel, that they understand that there are people surrounding them, that they are not alone," said Khalilah Harris, alumna, class of '98.

The students were thankful and seemed relieved to see the support from the Morgan State family.

"It's actually really important and it's not what I expected at all. It's nice to see everyone coming together and being a community especially after the tragedy that happened last week," said Jakeem Brown, Morgan State student

Some students were worried about what the return to campus will be like and the chance another shooting could happen.

We heard from people at the event some students decided to leave campus since the shooting happened.

"A little apprehensive, cause i don't really know the backstory of what really happened that night so I'm just kinda worried of the chances of it happening again," said Olivia Edison, a Morgan State student.

As the recovery from the tragedy continues, there's a focus on letting people know Morgan State is a safe campus.

All of the victims have been released from the hospital.

The shooters have not been arrested at the time this article was written.