Alleged wife of cop in kissing video calls him and "mistress" out on social media

OXON HILL, Md. — An online video of a Prince George's County Police officer kissing a woman in a school lot and getting in the backseat of a squad car with her has garnered millions of views.

According to WJLA-ABC7, the alleged incident led to the suspension of Officer Francesco Marlett.

The video has raised lots of questions, including from a woman claiming to be Marlett's wife.

In a Facebook post, she shared the video stating "There goes my husband and his mistress."

She later thanked supporters while saying "This is a very tough time for me and my kids."

In that same post she called out the alleged "mistress," accusing her of cheating on her own husband.

The so called "mistress" fired back with shocking claims of her own saying, "not that I owe anyone an explanation, this girl has been cheating on her husband for a while now herself."

She also appeared to take another jab at the officer's wife saying "don't be mad at me because your husband wants me."

It's apparently not the first time the man in the middle of all this has found himself in trouble with the department.

In 2016 he was indicted on child abuse charges, but the case was later dropped and the charges expunged.

WJLA-ABC7 reports he received a fine and was removed from any promotional consideration as result.

Then in May of this year he was again suspended on domestic violence allegations.

Those accusations were deemed unfounded in June, leading to Marlett's reinstatement.

As for this latest incident, the department said they're continuing to investigate.