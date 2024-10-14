Alleged serial bank robber caught trying to flee Maryland on Greyhound bus

BALTIMORE — The search for an alleged serial bank robber has come to an end.

Over the weekend police arrested 34-year-old Donte Green aboard a Greyhound bus in South Baltimore.

Investigators believe Green was attempting to flee the state.

Baltimore Police Green arrested at South Baltimore Greyhound bus station

Since last month Green is accused of robbing several banks in Baltimore City and County.

Baltimore Police confirm two robberies occurred September 24, including at the Fulton Bank on Loch Raven Boulevard.

Another was carried out one week earlier at the Wells Fargo on E. Baltimore Street.

On top of that, Green was also wanted on multiple open warrants for aggravated assault and violation of parole.

Online court records show Green was given two years probation following a drug conviction earlier this year.

Green appears to have been charged with first degree murder back in 2021, but it's unclear how that case played out in court.

He's scheduled for a bond review Tuesday followed by a preliminary hearing on November 8.