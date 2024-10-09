Baltimore Police in search of suspect behind rash of bank robberies

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police believe they've solved a rash of recent bank robberies.

Detectives are searching for 34-year-old Donte Green, whose considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators believe he's behind at least three robberies last month.

Two robberies were carried out September 24, including at the Fulton Bank on Loch Raven Boulevard.

The third occurred one week earlier at the Wells Fargo on E. Baltimore Street.

Metro Crime Stoppers Via BPD

Anyone with information can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup or Citywide Robbery detectives at 410-366-6341.