Alleged Owings Mills child daycare abuser given home detention pending trial

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A man accused of sexually abusing children at an Owings Mills daycare can serve home detention while awaiting trial, a Baltimore County judge ruled Tuesday.

James Weems, 58, worked at his ex-wife's daycare, Lil' Kidz Kastle, as a bus driver.

Police began investigating in July 2022 when a 10-year-old girl at the daycare accused Weems of showing her porn on his phone.

The girl gave detectives more information indicating that Weems also sexually assaulted other children on the daycare bus and playground.

During a forensic interview, a 12-year-old girl reported that James had touched her inappropriately several times, and had even asked for photos.

RELATED: How police found out about a daycare bus driver accused of sexually abusing children

Investigators later spoke to a third victim, a 7-year-old boy, who recounted a similar incident with James. The boy said he was told not to tell anyone, or else risk getting in trouble.

Weems ended up being shot later that month by his now ex-wife, Shanteari, after she'd confronted him about the allegations inside a Washington D.C. hotel room.

Shanteari's since been sentenced to four years behind bars in Washington D.C.

Weems is scheduled to go on trial in May of next year.