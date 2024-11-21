Alleged hit and run driver wanted in Elkton boy's death caught trying to flee U.S.

ELKTON, Md. — The alleged hit and run driver responsible for the death of 11-year-old Mesiah Lafayette has been arrested in Wilmington, Delaware.

Nestor La Guillen Parra, 31, is accused of striking and killing Lafayette over the weekend at the intersection of Elkton Road and Belle Hill Road in Cecil County.

Police say Parra was caught in Delaware heading to Georgia with plans to flee the country into Mexico.

Parra's already been extradited back to Maryland where he's being held without bail on manslaughter charges.

He's next due in court December 16.

Meanwhile, Lafayette's family set up a GoFundMe to help pay funeral expenses.

"This arrest would not have been possible without the assistance and cooperation of our community members with who we are extremely grateful to everyone who reached out to us in any way," Elkton Police said. "This apprehension also would not have been possible without our partners from the United States Marshall's Fugitive Task Force who provided much needed support to us as we worked to track down Parra."