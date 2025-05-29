Alleged gunman wanted in Columbia Mall murder caught in NYC after 10+ months on the run

COLUMBIA, Md. — The alleged gunman wanted for a murder last summer inside the Mall in Columbia has been arrested after more than ten months on the run.

William Marshall III, was arrested Wednesday night at an apartment in New York City.

He's accused of gunning down 17-year-old Angelo Little last July inside the mall food court.

The two reportedly knew each other, but it's unclear why Little was targeted.

Marshall attended Oakland Mills High School in Howard County, yet never showed back up to class, leading detectives to believe he fled the area.

Investigators released this video footage of the shooting, hoping for leads in the case. New video emerges of alleged Columbia mall killer

It shows a masked individual, presumed to be Marshall, with his head down at a table in the food court.

At the same time Little is seen heading to the bathroom, with Marshall later following.

When Little comes out, he's shot dead from behind.

The suspected shooter then runs for the mall exits.

Little was also found to be in possession of a gun. Turns out he survived a prior shooting in April 2023.

A nationwide search for Marshall was launched with cash rewards reaching $30,000.

Howard County Police

The process to have Marshall extradited from New York back to Maryland is already underway.