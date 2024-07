COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Another option for food shoppers in Baltimore County.

Aldi is moving into the old Jo-Ann fabric store at 9978 York Road in Cockeysville.

The grand opening will be held July 18 at 9am.

To celebrate, the first 100 customers get a gift bag filled with an Aldi gift card and other goodies.

The grocery chain also has a store about 2 1/2 miles south in Timonium, and recently opened another in Abingdon.