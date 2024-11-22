Aldi coming to Edmondson Village Shopping Center

BALTIMORE — Edmondson Village will now be getting a second supermarket - and it's Aldi.

The area's incoming and outgoing city councilmembers announced that the discount supermarket will be coming to Edmondson Village Shopping Center - right across the street from the LA Mart announced just a few days ago.

City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett and councilman-elect Paris Gray said on Instagram:

"We’re thrilled to announce that TWO grocery stores are coming to the Edmondson Village community! 🎉ALDI will be opening in the Edmondson Village Shopping Center, occupying 23,000 square feet of the strip mall. Development is set to begin next year, bringing fresh produce and affordable, high-quality groceries to Southwest Baltimore. A special thank you to Chicago Trend for making this possible! This is just the beginning—stay tuned for more exciting updates. Looking forward to seeing you all out and about as we continue working to bring vital resources to our community!"

Chicago Trend took over the historic Edmondson Village Shopping Center last year, and was planning a major renovation.

