LA Mart coming to vacant Giant Food space in Edmondson

BALTIMORE — Edmondson Village will be getting a new supermarket, after many residents were devastated to learn Giant Food was closing this past spring.

City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett confirmed on Facebook that LA Mart will soon take over the large empty space at Edmondson Square shopping center.

RELATED |“They don’t care about the people in the community”: Edmondson residents outraged over Giant Foods closing

"I can't wait to be there February 2025," he said in a video with incoming Councilman Paris Gray.

They note: "With five locations across Maryland and Virginia, LA Mart will bring fresh produce, a wide array of seafood and meats, and all the everyday products we know and love."

LA Mart says it's "a locally owned and managed international grocery store," having launched its first location in 2004.

Giant Food was the only supermarket in Edmondson Village.

RELATED | Edmondson Village community wonders what's next after losing their only supermarket