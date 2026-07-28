Air Force investigating fatal incident at Joint Base Andrews

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — A person is dead following an incident at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County.

On July 28, around 12:50 p.m., a civilian died from injuries sustained during an isolated incident on the base campground.

Officials say the person was pronounced dead on the scene. This is an isolated incident and there is no active or ongoing threat to the installation or surrounding community.

This incident remains under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.