Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
27  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Air Force investigating fatal incident at Joint Base Andrews

Joint Base Andrews Lockdown
Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Joint Base Andrews Lockdown
Posted

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — A person is dead following an incident at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County.

On July 28, around 12:50 p.m., a civilian died from injuries sustained during an isolated incident on the base campground.

Officials say the person was pronounced dead on the scene. This is an isolated incident and there is no active or ongoing threat to the installation or surrounding community.

This incident remains under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Get the latest weather from Maryland's Most Accurate weather team
VETERAN SPOTLIGHT RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Spotlight

Join WMAR as we honor Veterans throughout our communities.