Ahead of state bill limiting outcomes, advocates urge abuse victims to file

BALTIMORE — Advocates are warning sexual abuse victims in Maryland: the clock is ticking to file claims before a new state bill potentially limits their compensation.

"It broke us inside," said Joseph Brown, a 43-year-old Baltimore resident who spoke at a news conference in front of Baltimore City Hall.

Brown, who once found it difficult to discuss his experience, now finds the courage to speak out.

"For me myself, I didn't want to talk about it for a long time. But now I stand here as a 43-year-old man and I'm like, it's time to step up, it's time to speak out," Brown said.

He joined a group led by national Herman Law on Thursday, which, in a news release, called HB 1378 a "major change" to Maryland civil law. The bill would cap the amount the government can be liable for if someone comes forward with an abuse claim against it.

"Currently, the cap for public institutions is $890,000, under the new law that's going to be reduced to $400,000," said Dan Ellis, an attorney with Herman Law, at the Thursday news conference.

If signed by the governor, the bill would take effect on June 1, as state lawmakers attempt to balance justice for victims and prevent financial hardship for the state.

"We believe there are hundreds if not thousands more victims out there who may still be afraid to come forward," Ellis said.

Ellis says lawyers are filing more than 50 lawsuits against the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services for what he describes as "systematic sexual abuse" at institutions like the Charles Hickey School and Cheltenham Youth Detention Center.

Advocates are urging more victims to come forward with just over a month and a half until a calendar date which could radically change how much they're owed.

The bill passed both houses of the General Assembly this year and now awaits the governor's signature.

