AG warns Marylanders of potential online sports betting scams

BALTIMORE — Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown issued a consumer alert urging Marylanders to always be aware of deceptive online sports betting companies, especially in advance of large events like Preakness.

Maryland's online sports betting industry attracts bettors with aggressive marketing.

Fine print on things like "risk-free"bets contain limitations that negate the promised benefits. Those funds may only be credited to use again with the sportsbook, not as a refund of the money the consumer initially invested.

They also require users to gamble their own money before accessing any bonuses they advertised.

Online betting is a target for cybercriminals looking to defraud unsuspecting bettors.

Online sports betting was launched in Maryland in November 2022, and is available through multiple sports betting companies.

RELATED: Online sports betting in Maryland launches November 23 at 9am

To protect against fraudulent platforms and scammers looking to steal money and personal information, follow the these tips:

