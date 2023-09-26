AG releases unredacted report on child sex abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore

BALTIMORE — An unredacted report on child sex abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore was released by Attorney General Anthony Brown, Tuesday afternoon.

This comes after a Baltimore judge ordered most names to be revealed last month.

The original 456-page report was released in April and included 146 names of priests and other clergy members.

Ten names were redacted from that report. This revised version reveals eight more names with two names still redacted.

The newly released names are Father Joseph Fiorentino, Sister Catherine Hasson, Thomas Hudson, Father John Krzyzanski, Father Sam Lupico, Brother Ronald Nicholls, Father Joseph O’Meara and Michael Scriber.

Brown noted Tuesday that "accusations of wrongdoing described in this Report do not constitute findings of guilt."

Reports of abuse spanned over eight decades, impacting over 600 victims.

"By order of the Circuit Court, some information in today’s revised interim release remains redacted while certain individuals named in the report appeal the Court’s August 2023 ruling authorizing the disclosure of their identities. Those appeals are ongoing. Depending on the outcome of those appeals, the Office may release a further version of the report at a later time," Brown said.

The latest full version of this report can be read below:



