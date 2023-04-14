AG calls out Archdiocese for redacting 10 names accused of sex abuse in report

BALTIMORE — The 456 page investigative report detailing decades of sex abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore was recently by the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

It names 146 people, including priests and other clergy members, who were either accused of sexual abuse or helped cover it up.

RELATED: 'Day of reckoning': Report uncovers decades of sexual abuse within Archdiocese of Baltimore

Despite the report being made public, there were still some names that were redacted.

Attorney General Anthony Brown called out the Baltimore Archdiocese for redacting 10 names of people who are living and accused in the report of committing child sexual abuse.

In a statement he says, "The Archdiocese can, at any time, publish those 10 names on their website as individuals who have been credibly accused of child sexual abuse, yet they have not done so, despite having the full and completed report since November, as well as information about those 10 individuals for many years."

Brown's full statement can be found below: