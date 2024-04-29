After all out effort to save his life, Wendell the dog passes away from pneumonia

BALTIMORE — A devastating end to the short life of a courageous dog.

Laying abandoned in a pile of trash and feces inside the basement of a Baltimore City home — that's how Wendell the dog was found.

"Just skin and bones and far too weak to stand or move," is how the Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS) described his condition.

Wendell was provided around the clock emergency care, with a glimmer of hope he'd recover.

But it wasn't meant to be. Weighing just 12 pounds, Wendell developed pneumonia, so doctors decided to allow him to pass peacefully, avoiding further suffering.

Wendell's story touched thousands, resulting in donations to pour in.

BARCS put out a touching post on Facebook, honoring the 1-year-old pup.

"Wendell’s life was short, but it was important—all of you made it important. His story touched thousands of people. You gave Wendell the most significant four days of his life. In the hands of various medical teams, he was introduced to and felt love. We wish he could have found that life sooner, but we must find peace in knowing that he made it just long enough to see the beautiful side of this world."

BARCS said all donations received for Wendell will be used to help save other emergency cases.