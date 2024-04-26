Wendell the dog is fighting for his life after being starved and neglected

BALTIMORE — A heartbreaking discovery in the basement of a Baltimore City home.

Wendell, a neglected starving, one-year-old dog, laying in a pile of trash and feces.

"Just skin and bones and far too weak to stand or move," is how the Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS) described Wendell's condition upon arrival.

But this pup isn't ready to give up yet, according to doctors.

"Wendell showed us that he still had hope as he blinked, looked up at our veterinarian and gave the smallest tail wag when she cupped his face in her hands," said BARCS.

Yet he's still got a long long road to recovery.

Currently Wendell is receiving around-the-clock treatment at an emergency hospital.

Just for perspective, Wendell only weighs 12 pounds, when he should be 30 or 40 pounds.

"His prognosis at this time is still critical and we are cautiously optimistic that he will make it… but we must try," says BARCS.

Such care, however, costs thousands, and BARCS is asking for donations to help Wendell.

"He lived to make it to BARCS, and he deserves to land in a shelter that has the funding to see him through to his next chapter where he is loved and cared for."

While Wendell continues to be in rough shape, another dog on scene didn't survive. There was also an extremely malnourished cat, who BARCS safely rescued.

Information is limited on how or why the animals were left in these conditions.

We're told Baltimore City Animal Control is investigating.