After school patrol aiming to combat recent gun violence at Baltimore City Schools

The Tendea Family is at it again, this time with a patrol to combat the recent gun violence that has taken place after school around Baltimore City.

"What we are attempting to do is spark a movement of men that care about the community,” said Elijah Miles who is the Chairman of Tendea Family.

Walking in unity through the streets in McElderry Park. It's a plea to end gun violence in schools

"That's what we’re out here to do is to protect, be present, is to deescalate, is to calm situations down, resolve conflicts and help our youth to learn how to resolve conflicts in a non violent manner,” said Miles.

The Tendea Family, an organization committed to community service and helping families in Baltimore, organized the after school patrol.

Chairman Miles said it started after a shooting that happened back in October between two 15 year old students outside Carver High School.

"That really touched our hearts, though we've been planning this before then, that really touched our hearts and say man we gotta get out there,” said Miles.

With another shooting just this month near William Paca Elementary School. IIt’s a movement in the community they plan to continue.

"We have been making a change. We’re talking to every man woman and child that we meet on the streets,” said Miles.

Other members of Tendea say it's about building a relationship with the kids in the community. Taking care of the village

"For the most part they're just getting out of school, they're ready to decompress so sometimes it's on the basketball court it's running into us saying hello it's just us being communal and letting them know that people are out here,” said Iheanyi Nwosu who is the Resource Coordinator for Tendea Family.

The group meets at 2 Monday through Friday at the McElderry Park Community Association Building. They encourage others to join with hopes of expanding to others schools in the area.