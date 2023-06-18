AFRAM returns to Druid Hill Park

BALTIMORE — The largest African American festival on the east coast is wrapping up Sunday evening.

AFRAM was held at Druid Hill Park over the weekend.

It's the 46th year for the festival that is one of the biggest celebrations of Black music, food, and culture in the country.

"​We hear so much about the negativity that happens in Baltimore. This festival proves that we can come together, have a great time, and it's a free event which makes it even better. It's an opportunity for us to support our local vendors, learn more about our non-profits and our city agencies. Kids have a place to go play and have fun. It's just really good for the climate in Baltimore," said Nicole Green, Deputy Director of Administration for AFRAM.

Last year, about 200,000 people attended the event and organizers expect to hit that mark again this year.