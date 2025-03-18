Advocates voice frustration with alleged ICE holding conditions in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — "ICE out of Maryland, ICE out of Baltimore" was the chant within the walls of CASA Baltimore Tuesday, as several dozen advocates expressed frustration with the alleged conditions at Baltimore's Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office, and the organization's operations within Maryland's immigrant communities.

"It’s heartbreaking and it’s unacceptable," said Crisaly de los Santos, Baltimore & central Maryland director for CASA.

Last week, Washington, DC and Baltimore-based immigrant rights group Amica told WMAR-2 News that over the last few weeks, detainees have been housed in overcrowded living quarters without adequate access to basic necessities.

The ICE field office at the George Fallon federal building in Baltimore acts as a holding facility, where detainees are processed to be sent elsewhere, as opposed to a longer-term detention facility.

"My team observed, however, that people were being kept in the Baltimore ICE field office for extended periods of time, some up to nine days," said Emma Yznaga, managing paralegal for Amica's detained adult program.

"Several emails and calls went out from us to ICE in an attempt to connect with people being held there for legal representation. We were met with silence," Yznaga added.

Yznaga said people with pre-existing health conditions "do not have access to life-saving medical treatment," and attributed the use of ICE holding cells to "the direct result of national detention overcrowding, not a lack of local detention capacity. We know this because ice transfers immigrants to other jurisdictions to detention every day."

In a Friday statement to WMAR-2 News, a spokesperson for ICE said the law enforcement organization was committed to enforcing immigration laws fairly, safely and humanely.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement remains committed to enforcing immigration laws fairly, safely, and humanely, and ensures that holding facility operate in full compliance with federal laws, agency policies, and established standards to uphold the well-being and dignity of those in our custody. ICE Baltimore operates a holding room, not a detention facility, and therefore is not subject to the standards outlined in the 2011 Performance-Based National Detention Standards.



“Additionally, medical staff from the ICE Health Service Corps are on-site to provide necessary medical care. In the event of a medical emergency, detainees are promptly transported to nearby hospitals to receive immediate and appropriate care. ICE remains dedicated to transparency and accountability in our operations.” - Immigrations and Customs Enforcement

"When community members fear that reporting a crime or asking for assistance may lead to their deportation, it tears the already very thin fabric of trust between immigrant communities and local government," Julia Fernandez, a CASA member, said at the Tuesday podium.

Legal teams foreshadowed upcoming action, and said details would be available shortly.