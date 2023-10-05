Adnan Syed to appear before Md. Supreme Court today

At 10am, oral arguments are set to begin in the Syed v. Lee case before the Maryland Supreme Court.

The decision from the judges could potentially send Syed back to prison, or free him from his murder conviction for good.

Syed was convicted in 2000 of the murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.

The conviction was vacated in September 2022, but Young Lee, Hae Min Lee's brother and the victim representative in the case, brought an appeal, arguing he hadn't been given enough notice to attend the hearing in person.

Young Lee attended the hearing by Zoom, and addressed the court.

The Appellate Court agreed that Lee's rights were violated, though said he didn't have a protected right to speak at the hearing. To remedy this, they ordered Syed's conviction reinstated and a new hearing to be held.

Syed's lawyers asked the Supreme Court to review the ruling, arguing that since the State dropped the charges that the case was moot, and that even if it's not moot, it wouldn't have changed the outcome of the hearing.

We don't expect a decision from the Supreme Court for weeks, or months.

We don't expect a decision from the Supreme Court for weeks, or months.