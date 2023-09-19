Watch Now
Adnan Syed calls on OAG to investigate prosecutorial misconduct

Posted at 3:20 PM, Sep 19, 2023
Over the course of two hours, the soft-spoken and sometimes emotional Adnan Syed meticulously laid out allegations of prosecutorial misconduct on the part of the two attorneys who tried his case in 2000.

"A very close and dear friend of mine, named Hae Lee, she was murdered. I was ultimately charged, taken to trial and wrongfully convicted of that crime," said Syed.

He spoke to reporters in the downstairs of his family home and went through a 93 page presentation, going through document by document and calling on the state's Attorney General, Anthony Brown, to look into the case.

The full press conference, can be viewed here:

Syed argued that two new pieces of evidence bear an investigation from the Office of the Attorney General.

We've reached out to Kevin Urick, Kathleen Murphy and the Office of the Attorney General and will update this story if we receive responses.

