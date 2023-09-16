Adam Jones calls it a career as an Oriole, welcomed back by O's fans

BALTIMORE — Look in any direction at Camden Yards Friday night, and you could see fans wearing his number 10 jersey.

On Friday night, Adam Jones retired a member of the Baltimore Orioles, a team he represented as an All-Star five times.

Fans lined up hours before the game to get in their seats early to watch a pregame ceremony for Jones, who played in Baltimore from 2008 to 2018.

Jones was an Orioles cornerstone for a decade; a franchise centerpiece center fielder, and a longtime contributor to Baltimore - always staying involved with the city and community.

The Orioles sold out the ballpark Friday night, as the current team looked to stave off a challenge from the division rival Tampa Bay Rays.

Fans shared with WMAR what Jones' tenure meant to them.

"It started because he played my position, so I wanted to be just like him," said Abigail Webb, a Western Tech softball player.

"I play softball, he's a big inspiration to me because he's always worked hard, and he loves what he does and I love what I do," Webb continued.

"Ever since he came on, he turned the culture into something more prideful for the city, more prideful for the town, prideful for the game itself," said Nate Zahn, attending the ballgame on his 19th birthday.

"We were here when Adam Jones had his first game, so it was great to see all these years and watch him retire," Darren Earley, an O's fan, told WMAR.

The crowd was fired up. Before the game, a cast of former O's, including Nick Markakis and Chris Davis, lined up along the first base line.

Jones runs out from his old stomping grounds - center field - and threw the first pitch to former outfield partner Markakis.

Tough to draw it up much better: a bookend on a career that inspired a chorus of Let's Go O's.