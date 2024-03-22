Aberdeen to remove Amtrak pedestrian overpass

ABERDEEN, Md. — Aberdeen is taking down the large, bulky pedestrian overpass that has long bifurcated the city, and is moving forward with an ambitious plan to revitalize and build up the area around its MARC/Amtrak train station.

The Station Square Improvement project is set to get an $800,000 federal grant.

WMAR Mural under Aberdeen pedestrian overpass



It's part of the Biden's administration $3.3 billion funding package to reconnect communities "that were cut off by transportation infrastructure decades ago, leaving entire neighborhoods without direct access to opportunity."

Aberdeen has been working on the Station Square Improvement plans for years; Mayor Patrick McGrady hosted federal and state lawmakers in 2021 to move the project forward.

The city ultimately wants to replace the overpass with an underpass that connects East and West Bel Air Avenue, improve the train station, and

This round of funding will also pay for more planning (engineering and design), an environmental feasibility study, and related needs.

Mayor McGrady said in a press release: “I am so pleased to announce the $800,0000 to continue with this project. The project will bring quality jobs to the area and provide residents and visitors an improved and accessible commuting experience."