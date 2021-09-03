Aberdeen looks to make significant upgrades to Amtrak/MARC train station

ABERDEEN, Md. — Aberdeen is looking to make significant upgrades to its Amtrak/MARC train station.

On September1, Mayor Patrick L. McGrady hosted several federal, state, and local lawmakers in hopes of getting the ball rolling on the project.

There are four main improvements McGrady would like to make.

First is removing the pedestrian overpass that separates Main Street and Bel Air Avenue from the residential and business community.

McGrady claims the 1982 structure segregates vulnerable east side residents from the rest of the city.

The second goal involves constructing a pedestrian underpass by the Amtrak/MARC line which allows for easier access to the rail line.

New handicap accessible waiting areas and terraced plazas round out the to-do list, which was created in 2012 as part of the city's Transit-Oriented Development plan for downtown.

Although there is no time frame on when construction may get underway, some lawmakers said they would look to get the funding to make it possible.

“I am looking forward to learning more about this project and working to secure federal resources to support mass transit improvements in Maryland community like Aberdeen,” said Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger, who attended the meeting.

