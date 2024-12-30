Aberdeen Proving Ground pays tribute to former President Jimmy Carter with ceremonial cannon firing

ABERDEEN, Md. — Tributes continue to pour in following the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

The 39th Commander in Chief died Sunday at 100-years-of age at his Georgia home, while on hospice care.

Current President Joe Biden and President Elect Donald Trump were among many fellow leaders to pay respects.

On Monday Aberdeen Proving Ground held ceremonial cannon firings every 30 minutes in Carter's honor.

RELATED: President Carter's kindness to Baltimore remembered as he receives hospice care

A state funeral for Carter is scheduled for January 9 in Washington D.C.

Before then, his body will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda.

Flags have also been ordered to fly at half-staff for 30 days.

Carter, who served in office from 1977 to 1981, was the oldest living President.

