Aberdeen man convicted in gang related double shooting that started over a YouTube video

ABERDEEN, Md. — An Aberdeen man has been convicted of attempted first degree murder in connection to a triple shooting that occurred back in November 2022.

Prosecutors say it began as rivalry between two gangs called the “Rollin’ 20’s” and “Choppa Boys.”

One gang reportedly posted a rap video on YouTube just a few days before the shooting which offended the other gang.

This led Nigel Isaiah Pearson and other members of the “Rollin’ 20’s” to confront the “Choppa Boys” at the Cranberry Run Apartments Stevens Circle.

During a six day trial which featured 21 witnesses, it was learned Pearson and his group fired at four teens who were changing a tire in the parking lot.

RELATED: Aberdeen shooting injures three teens

Two people, including a 17-year-old girl, were wounded. Both victims survived.

Pearson fled the area and burned the getaway car in Pennsylvania the next day.

Pennsylvania State Police got involved, ultimately identifying Pearson as the shooter.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on October 25.

"This defendant, having no regard for the lives of others, made a conscious decision to take and endanger the lives of other human beings for no reason other than his gang affiliation," said Harford County State’s Attorney Healey. "Our community is safer with Nigel Pearson behind bars."