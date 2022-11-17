Aberdeen shooting injures three teens

ABERDEEN, Md. — Shots rang out in the parking lot of the Cranberry Run Apartments in Aberdeen on Wednesday night just two miles from police headquarters in what officers originally thought was a double shooting.

“Upon arrival, we found two victims, two 17-year-old victims with gunshot wounds---one being a 17-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds and a 17-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the head,” said Cpl. Cynthia Mowery of the Aberdeen Police Department.

Later, police learned of a third victim who had left the scene, another male who was 17-years-old, but investigators are still trying to determine why it happened and who pulled the trigger, knocking the glass out of an entry door into one of the apartment buildings in the process.

“We don’t get a lot of calls for service. It’s a very nice, close-knit community,” said Mowery, “Aberdeen is very upset that this senseless act of violence was brought to our community, that it involved our youth. We’re very adamant that we will find the suspect or suspects.”

At last report, police say the two male victims who are from Aberdeen have been stabilized, but the female victim who lives in Cecil County remains in critical condition at the Shock Trauma Center.

If you have any information, which could help police, you can call 410-272-2121.