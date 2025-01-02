A warning about indoor fire pits after a woman and child are burned in house fire

LAUREL, Md. — A 9-year-old and an adult were injured after using what fire officials describe as an indoor ignitable liquid flame kit.

These are the indoor, smaller-scale, 'fire pits' where you can make s'mores and similar foods.

The incident happened Monday, December 30th in Anne Arundel County.

Just before 4 in the afternoon units from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Fort Meade Fire & Emergency Services, and The Howard County Fire Department of Fire & Rescue Services responded to a 3-story townhome in the 8500 Block of Crooked Tree Lane, in Laurel for the report of a fire in the living room.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out quickly without it spreading past the living room, but not before 2 people were injured.

An adult woman and a 9-year-old both suffered burns as a result of the fire.

The 9-year-old was transported to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Facility with life-threatening injuries. The Adult female was treated and released on scene.

The Anne Arundel County Fire & Explosives Investigation Unit investigated the fire and determined the cause to be accidental due to an indoor ignitable liquid flame kit.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission gave the following warning earlier this month about these products: STOP USING ALCOHOL OR OTHER LIQUID-BURNING FIRE PITS

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department urges anyone who has purchased one of these kits to read the CPSC warning prior to use.