A vending machine with a twist, this one asks you to give instead of get

COLUMBIA, Md. — You won’t find snacks here, because this isn't your ordinary vending machine.

Instead of receiving, it's asking you to give. The Light the World "Giving Machines" returns to the Mall in Columbia.

You can select from a range of items to donate including college textbooks. menstrual kits, groceries and more. There’s also an option to pay someone’s utility bill or even give away a baby goat.

"There's something for everyone, 30 different items. You know that it's all going to good. 100% of the donations goes to the item you choose," said Wendy King, Giving Machine Maryland Spokesperson.

Since 2017, Giving Machines around the world have totaled more than $32 million. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers all operating costs so that all of the donations goes towards community-based charities and global nonprofits.

The Light the World Giving Machine will be open at the Mall in Columbia through December 18th.

DONATIONS GOES TOWARDS:

