A trades program in Hagerstown is teaching high schoolers workforce skills

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Mark Stevanus, inspired by the use of heavy equipment during the setup of events he used to throw in Hagerstown, created the Heavy Metal Playground.

This year, he partnered with South Hagerstown High School to create a program for students to learn trade skills using the equipment.

"We've had them for 15 weeks and to see the change in them from day one to graduating tomorrow is unbelievable. I mean they are out here right now and it's just the confidence level has skyrocketed," says Stevanus.

The pilot program has 4 students, 3 juniors and Brandon Shaw, who is a graduating senior.

"It was amazing. We did a bunch of skills from tire stacking. We learned how to use our coordination with multiple joy sticks at a time, we learned skid steers, we attempted to learn fork lifts, but we weren't so successful with that one but hopefully next time well be able to get that as well. But we have done an absolute lot of stuff out here that I never even thought possible," Shaw said.

He says getting involved with this program has him excited for life after graduation.

"I am very confident that any company would be happy to have me at an entry-level job," says Shaw.

Shaw also encourages others to join the program, he says it's fun and safe.

"Miss Shawna, our instructor, keeps a very tight leash on us and makes sure that we do everything how we're supposed to and that we stay safe here, that is their number 1 priority and has been from the start is that we stay safe," he says.

Tim Morrow, who works at South Hagerstown High, says he believes all 4 of the students have the skills to take on life after high school even beyond just work.

"And to watch these young men grow into leaders, it's just awesome," says Morrow.

He says he is proud to have the students be a part of it, and graduate from the program after just 15 weeks.

"This gives them something that they can go out in the world and get a good job right off the bat and we're looking forward to seeing that happen," says Morrow.

Stevanus says it's the reason he decided to create a curriculum teaching these skills.

"If you can help people gain employment and get out in the world, they are going to somehow pay it forward in the world itself," says Stevanus.

The program is expanding to have even more students come to the site to learn.

The next session starts in the summer.