A Sweet Opportunity: Dessert shop opens second location to support adults on autism spectrum

BALTIMORE — Zoe's Just Dezzerts, a beloved dessert shop, has recently expanded to a second location in Baltimore, with a special mission in mind. The new establishment located at 807 N. Calvert Street, not only offers delectable treats but also provides more spaces for individuals who are neurodivergent or on the autism spectrum to express their creativity.

Jennifer Goldszmidt, the owner of the bakery and also Zoe's mom, shared the heartwarming story behind the initiative. When Zoe finished school, she expressed her passion for baking. Together, Jennifer and Zoe decided to create a place of work for people with autism, aiming to change the narrative about individuals with disabilities.

"Making it so that people can understand that autism is not something to be ashamed of, it's not something to be hidden, and it's not something that stops you from being a great employee," said Jennifer.

The bakery's efforts are particularly impactful given that the National Institutes of Health (N-I-H) estimates that 80 percent of autistic individuals are unemployed worldwide.

However, Zoe's Just Dezzerts is challenging this statistic.

Kelsey Parker, an employee with autism, shared her experience, emphasizing how the opportunity to work at the bakery is as rewarding as a sweet treat.

"It's really fun to be working with employees on the autism spectrum. It was overwhelming at first, but then I realized it didn't look so overwhelming. I love that they have some sweet treats that I love," said Parker.

The bakery's inclusive environment has not only provided meaningful employment but has also inspired individuals like Parker to pursue their dreams. Parker, who aspires to become the first autistic country singer, expressed her desire to work towards homeownership in Nashville, Tennessee.

"I really want to get one. I hope I can earn it. I got two jobs, I pulled them up-- I work my butt off at my two paid jobs," said Parker.

Nonprofits like Itineris are advocating for diversity in workspaces, emphasizing the benefits of a neurodiverse workforce. They have two participants who are members of Itineris Baltimore and currently working at Just Dezzerts.

Lauren Eaton, Senior Director of Operations at Itineris Baltimore, highlighted, "We all become more creative, more productive, and better employees when we're surrounded by diversity and neurodiversity."

The impact of Zoe's Just Dezzerts goes beyond the workplace, extending to the community. The Federal Hill location hosts karaoke nights on Fridays, fostering connections between the community and the employees. Zoe's Just Dezzerts continues to fulfill sweet dreams and open doors to possibilities, creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for individuals on the autism spectrum.