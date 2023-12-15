A south Baltimore community meets to discuss the air quality after a study reveals coal dust particles

CURTIS BAY, Md. — For the last year this South Baltimore Community has been studying the air quality in the area.

The findings of this study was presented tonight, and the findings confirmed the worst fears of the people who live in the community.

“Children are playing and literally as they’re playing and beads of sweat are coming down their face its black beads of sweat," says David Jones.

The Cutis Bay Community collected data from 8 locations including homes, businesses, a church, a park, and a school.

The study found coal particles at all of them, in 100% of the samples.

This study confirmed what people have suspected for decades.

“The first year I was here I opened my windows. After the first year for 14 years I have not opened my windows in my house, and it still gets in my house," says Angela Shaneyfelt.

The coal particles come from the CSX coal export terminal which is in Curtis Bay.

David Jones says he is worried about the impact its having on his health and others.

“I at one point was spitting up black stuff i was spitting up blood. I’ve had to come to look for holistic approaches to curve that which I have, but I should not have to live like this," says David.

“We have been saying it for decades, how widespread it is how far its going and that it is actually coal dust.”

CSX responded in a statement on Thursday after the study was released, it said in part:

“CSX is aware of the report being released by the community of Curtis Bay Association. We are listening and take concerns raised by the community in which we operate seriously. Our commitment to environmental responsibility and community well-being in Curtis Bay is unwavering. We’re deeply committed to safe and environmentally sound operations at the Curtis Bay Piers Facility.”

David says he is disappointed in the lack of action from the Maryland department of the environment and Governor Moore on finding a solution to this problem.

“The fact that we have asked the governor to come here several times and declare a state of emergency for health and he declines it is very upsetting to this community," he says.

David says MDE needs force CSX to change the way the operate or take away their permits.

“they need to do their jobs, their job is to protect the health and safety of this community and communities alike," says David

MDE is reviewing the permit for CSX transport coal export terminal.

It will present a new permit in February for the community to review.

The final operating permit is scheduled by the spring.