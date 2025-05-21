A second degree, and a second chance

BALTIMORE — For Kelly Gilliss, the journey from incarceration to academic achievement represents a remarkable transformation.

"It's a major, major turnaround, took about 13 years of my life. It's a great feeling," Gilliss said.

Gilliss, a Catonsville native who works in the University of Baltimore's IT department, made history at the Wednesday's commencement ceremony at the Lyric, becoming the first graduate of the university's Second Chance Program to earn an advanced degree.

"I feel wonderful, it's been a long time. Highs and lows for sure, but a lot of hard work, perseverance and a lot of people helped me along the way, and I try to help others along the way as best as possible," Gilliss told WMAR.

About a decade ago, Gilliss was behind bars at Jessup Correctional Institution, when the University of Baltimore received Pell Grant funding to teach incarcerated students.

The 'Second Chance' program aims to reduce recidivism and improve outcomes for participants. After helping launch the program as a student, and having earned a bachelor's degree, Gilliss has now achieved something no other participant has before.

"I wasn't the first for a bachelor's, but I was determined to be the first for a masters, so I stepped it up and got it done as fast as I could," Gilliss laughed.

Kate Demarest, associate dean of the Merrick School of Business at the University of Baltimore, taught Gilliss while he was at Jessup.

"It kind of chokes me up, because Kelly graduating is what this whole job is all about. It's about transformation," Demarest said.

The University of Baltimore's success in prison education is also catching the attention of the University System of Maryland, and William Wood, a member of its Board of Regents.

"I have never felt a better sense of pride," Wood said at the Wednesday commencement ceremony.

Wood heads the system's prison education program, and highlighted UBalt's leadership in the field during an interview with WMAR-2 News.

“Our board is very interested in expanding the programs and we can learn a lot from the University of Baltimore and we can learn a lot from formerly incarcerated students like Kelly Gilliss," Wood added.

Following graduation, Gilliss plans to travel to Austria with the school. Upon his return, he'll go back to Jessup Correctional Institution—not as an inmate, but as a teacher of a college computer science class.

"There's always a chance for everyone. That's what the second chance program has always been all about. I'm just glad to be a part of it and glad to help, continue and move on," Gilliss said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.