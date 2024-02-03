A program that provides free medical equipment is helping people throughout the state

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY — It's an important part to life that you may not give much thought to, mobility. But a program in Prince George’s County is providing a way to improve that for people throughout the whole state and it's free.

Medical equipment lines the room with little red bows because this to some is a huge gift, assistance getting around.

"So we have simple equipment canes crutches, walkers and shower chairs. Up to advanced equipment manual wheelchairs, power wheel chairs, power scooters and lifts like Hoyer lifts,” said Ian Edwards who is the Director at the Durable Medical Equipment Re-Use Center. A program that serves all Maryland residents of all ages and the best part, it's free.

"We serve both uninsured individuals but also individuals with insurance who may be experiencing delays in getting the equipment they needed whether that's through manufacture shortages, supply chain delays,” said Edwards.

While the program is state funded, all equipment is donated, but don't worry they clean it, sanitize it and refurbish it before finding the new owner.

For those like Kathleen White-Wenger, who is in the process of getting equipment for a family member, it's the perfect one stop shop.

"They have everything you would need, and you don't have to jump through a whole bunch of hoops. That's the wonderful part you don't have to beg,” said White-Wenger.

With a full warehouse out back the program provides about 300 pieces of equipment per month.

The process to get it is easy head to DME.Maryland.govor call 240-230-8000 or email dme.mdoa@maryland.gov .