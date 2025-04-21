A preview of Mayor Brandon Scott's State of the City Address

BALTIMORE — This year's theme for the State of the City is a bold vision for the future: "A Look Forward."

During a recent sit-down interview with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, WMAR-2 News got an exclusive sneak peek.

Property Tax Reduction

Scott plans to reduce property tax rates over the next three years. The measure aims to make home ownership more accessible, stimulating neighborhood economic growth.

Educational Advancements

A plan to double the reading and writing proficiency levels of City school students over the next two years.

Crime Reduction Strategies

Building on last year's decrease in murders, the Mayor reiterated his administration's commitment to reducing homicides by at least 15% each year.

Vacant Housing

The "Buy Back the Block" encourages residents to buy instead of renting a home, in hopes of revitalizing City neighborhoods.

Elevating Arts and Culture

A new division in the Mayor's office, known as A.C.E. (Arts, Culture, and Entertainment), looks to enhance Baltimore's arts, entertainment, and nightlife scene.