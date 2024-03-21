A Pikesville artist is creating art aimed at inspiring and motivating people

PIKESVILLE — In honor of Women’s History Month, we are continuing to recognize women in our area who are doing remarkable things.

WMAR-2 News spoke to Patricia Johnson, an artist in Pikesville.

She stepped out on faith and decided to use her talents to start a business at 70-years-old.

The goal of her artwork is to motivate and inspire.

Back in 2016, she decided to start her own business where she would sell her art.

“And when they look at my product, they’re going to see that’s Paje Designs. I know that. That’s their uniqueness," said Johnson.

The idea behind Paje Designs started one day when she was reading a daily devotional.

She was inspired to use her gifts to honor God. She picked up a tile and put a scripture verse on it.

“My girlfriend came by and she saw it. She said Pat, that was really nice. I would like to buy one from you. I didn’t know what to charge her or anything," said Johnson.

Johnson turned her hobby into a business. She designs inspirational scriptures and messages on ceramic tiles, marbles and even cutting boards.

“I have plaques that are 6 by 9 with inspirational sayings on them. I also sell plaques that are appropriate if you are going through a hard time for encouragement. All my things are inspirational.”

Paje Designs has been successful.

Johnson has sold thousands of products over the last eight years.

“We have products that go to California, to Missouri, Florida, all over," said Johnson.

For Johnson, she is hoping to inspire other seniors.

The retired art teacher is now 78.

She has no plans of slowing down.

She has a message for seniors who want to follow in her footsteps:

“I would tell them to make sure that what they’re doing they said, they have a passion for it. You have to really believe in what you’re doing and why you are doing it," said Johnson.

She says her grandson will take over the business when she can no longer run it.

He works with her now.

For more information, you can visit Paje Designs