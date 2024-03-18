Watch Now
A Parkville family is displaced after an early morning house fire

Posted at 8:09 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 08:09:36-04

PARKVILLE — A Parkville family has been displaced after an early morning house fire Monday.

According to an incident commander from the Baltimore County Fire Department, crews were called to Pearlwood Ct. around 2:45 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, the house was fully involved on fire.

According to neighbors and the fire department, the family of five made it out safely.

One neighbor, who lives next door, says police officers knocked on her door to let her know she needed to evacuate.

Another neighbor messaged all the people who lived on the street to inform them of what was going on.

The people who live on Pearlwood Ct. say they are a tight-knit community.

The house appears to be a total loss.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross.

Firefighters left the scene shortly before 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

