A neighbor to the rescue in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Md. — Her Ring camera captures Viola Carter frantically looking for signs of her neighbors after her husband spotted fire coming from their home across the street on Ebbtide Drive in Edgewood.

“He started screaming and hollering, you know, ‘Oh my goodness. The house is on fire. Eddie’s house is on…’ and so I ran outside,” said Carter, “The first thing I wanted to do is make sure the family was out.”

Viola would take in the mother, her two adult children and even the family dog after they successfully escaped from the burning two-story—-feeding them, consoling them and praying with them in their time of need.

“They were very distraught. That’s a horrible thing,” Viola told us, “I’ve had that happen to me before so the fire was just… It was sad, really sad.”

Investigators say the fire started in a second-floor bedroom after someone left a candle or incense burning.

The estimated damage to the house is $300,000 and its contents is another $200,000, but the assistance Viola Carter and her husband have provided is priceless, and it won’t end here.

“Whatever they need, I told them their house is my house,” Viola explained, “They’re welcome and they can spend the night, they can come here, I can cook, we can eat—-whatever they need, it’s available to them and their children. I’m just grateful to God that I was able to help and to do anything that I can for them.”